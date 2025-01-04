Victor Dimukeje Injury: Iffy for Week 18 with eye issue

Dikukeje was added to the Cardinals' injury report Saturday and deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco due to an eye injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dimukeje wasn't on the practice report at all this week, so the eye issue appears to have occurred very recently. The fourth-year pro has played a rotational role on Arizona's defensive line throughout the campaign while also contributing on special teams. Dimukeje logged just one defensive snap last Sunday against the Rams, though he had been on the field for at least 30 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps in each of the five prior contests for which he suited up.