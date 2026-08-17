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Victor Dimukeje News: Lands in San Fran

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Dimukeje signed with the 49ers on Monday.

The linebacker suffered a knee injury and landed on the Giants' injured-reserve list last December, but his July tryouts with the 49ers and Vikings indicated that he was healthy again. Dimukeje played more on special teams than defense in each of the last two seasons, and he logged over 200 special-teams snaps across each of his first four campaigns in the NFL from 2021-2024, all with Arizona.

Victor Dimukeje
San Francisco 49ers
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