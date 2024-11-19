Fantasy Football
Viliami Fehoko News: Gets look from Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

The Commanders hosted Fehoko (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2023 fourth-round pick suffered an unspecified injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve by the Cowboys in late August. The two sides were able to reach an injury settlement in early September, allowing Fehoko -- once fully healthy -- the opportunity to sign with a team in need of offensive line depth.

