Vinny Anthony News: Signs deal with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Anthony as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Anthony caught 31 of 54 targets for 391 yards and a touchdown while also adding 27 yards and two scores on five carries over 12 contests at Wisconsin in 2025. More notably, the wide receiver compiled 446 yards and a touchdown on 16 kickoff-returns, and his best path towards making the Falcons' 53-man roster is likely as a special-teams asset.
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