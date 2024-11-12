Vinny Curry News: Hanging up cleats

Curry will announce his retirement from professional football Thursday in a ceremony during the Eagles' game against the Commanders, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

A second-round selection of the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft, Curry spent seven of his 10 NFL seasons in Philadelphia. He also had stints with the Buccaneers and most recently with the Jets, with whom he spent the 2022 season. He'll end his career with 209 tackles (150 solo), including 32.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 134 games. The defensive end won his lone Super Bowl title as a member of the Eagles during the 2017 season.