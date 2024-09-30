Vita Vea Injury: Estimated as limited

Vea (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Vea returned to the field in Week 4 after missing the Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Broncos, posting three total tackles, including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, across 38 defensive snaps. The 2018 first-round pick will likely still suit up for Tampa Bay's divisional matchup against the Falcons on Thursday night unless his participation downgrades Tuesday or Wednesday.