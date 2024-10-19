Vita Vea Injury: Late addition to injury report

Vea (hamstring) did not practice Saturday, and he is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Baltimore, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but he popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a hamstring issue. Given his late addition to the injury report, that could make Vea game-time decision for Monday's game unless the team announces his status earlier. Greg Gaines started at nose tackle in for Vea earlier in the year while the latter was dealing with an MCL sprain in his right knee.