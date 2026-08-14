Vita Vea Injury: Trade market is active

Multiple teams have checked on Vea's (back) availability, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Despite calls from the Bills, Bears, 49ers and more, the Buccaneers remain steadfast that they will not trade Vea. The star nose tackle has expressed his wishes to leave the organization, and with many suitors interested, there is still a chance the organization changes its mind. It appears the team is still trying to organize a new deal with Vea, but it is unclear if talks have progressed at all.