Vita Vea News: Career-high sack total in '24

Vea finished the 2024 regular season with 42 tackles (27 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and one defensed pass across 16 games.

The mammoth veteran added a solo tackle over 47 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders. During the regular season, Vea continued to profile as one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, setting a new career high in sacks while exceeding 5.0 sacks for the third straight season. Vea's tackle total was also the second highest of his career, and unless the Buccaneers opt to exercise an out in his deal this offseason at a dead cap hit of $11.5 million, Vea is due to play out the 2025 season in his usual capacity on the interior of Tampa Bay's defensive front.