Vea tallied four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 51-27 win over the Saints.

Vea logged a sack in his third straight game Sunday, as he got to Spencer Rattler midway through the second quarter, which led to a Blake Grupe 29-yard field goal on the next play. Vea is up to 3.0 sacks on the year, and he'll look to extend his sack streak to four games in Week 7 against the elusive Lamar Jackson.