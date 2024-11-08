Vita Vea News: Ready for Sunday

Vea (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vea practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week due to a hip injury; however, it now appears he'll play through the issue Sunday. The Washington product has impressed through eight games this season, recording 30 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and one pass defended. Expect Vea to serve as Tampa Bay's top interior defensive lineman in Week 10.