Vea posted five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Vea's tackle tally was a season-high figure and marked his fifth game this season with at least three stops. Vea remains a key run-stopping presence in his seventh season, and he's also contributed 3.0 sacks after recording 12 over the previous two campaigns.