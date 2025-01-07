Vita Vea News: Sets new career best in sacks

Vea recorded three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Vea finished the 2024 season with a new career high in sacks (7.0) thanks to Sunday's takedown of Spencer Rattler. The 2018 first-round pick also compiled the second-highest tackle total (42) of his career, and Vea figures to continue serving a critical pass-rushing and run-stuffing presence when the Buccaneers welcome in the Commanders for Sunday night's wild-card showdown.