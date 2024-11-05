Fantasy Football
Vita Vea headshot

Vita Vea News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Vea recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) including 2.0 sacks during Monday's 30-24 overtime loss at Kansas City.

Vea added another impressive chapter to his career in Week 9, amassing double digits in the tackle department for his first time as a pro. His two sacks were also his fourth and fifth over the last six games. While it might not always show in the box score quite like it did Monday, Vea remains one of the most impactful defensive players in football heading into a Week 10 tilt versus the 49ers.

Vita Vea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
