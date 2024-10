Vea (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea opened the Buccaneers' week of practice with back-to-back limited estimations, but he was able to log a full session Wednesday and is now in line to suit up Thursday night. Expect Vea to serve as Tampa Bay's top interior defensive lineman in Week 5's divisional matchup.