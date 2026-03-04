Vita Vea News: Workload boost in '25 season
Vea recorded 34 tackles (16 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2025.
The mammoth defensive tackle logged a whopping 760 snaps on defense while playing a full season's worth of games for the first time since 2019. Vea still saw a drop in his sack production after recording a career-high 7.0 QB takedowns in 2024, while his tackle tally was also his lowest over the last three seasons. Nevertheless, Vea remained a key cog on the Buccaneers' defensive front, and he remains under contract through the 2026 season at a cap hit of $22.2 million, per Spotrac.
