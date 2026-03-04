Vita Vea headshot

Vita Vea News: Workload boost in '25 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Vea recorded 34 tackles (16 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The mammoth defensive tackle logged a whopping 760 snaps on defense while playing a full season's worth of games for the first time since 2019. Vea still saw a drop in his sack production after recording a career-high 7.0 QB takedowns in 2024, while his tackle tally was also his lowest over the last three seasons. Nevertheless, Vea remained a key cog on the Buccaneers' defensive front, and he remains under contract through the 2026 season at a cap hit of $22.2 million, per Spotrac.

Vita Vea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
