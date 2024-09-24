Von Miller: Keeps sack streak going Monday

Miller logged 1.0 sacks in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Miller extended his streak of registering 1.0 sacks to three games Monday, as he got to Trevor Lawrence for a 10-yard sack early in the fourth quarter. Miller has been effective as a rotational defensive end this season behind starters A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau. Miller will look to extend his sack streak to four games against the elusive Lamar Jackson in Week 4.