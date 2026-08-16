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Von Miller News: Agrees to terms with Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:30pm

Miller and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a contract Sunday, Tommy Yarish of the team's official site reports.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Miller's deal in Dallas is for one year. Miller is a Texas native and will get a chance to play professionally in his home state in the twilight of his illustrious career. The eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't earned that distinction since 2019, but he showed he can still rush the passer effectively in a part-time role by picking up 9.0 sacks for the Commanders in 2025, which was his age-36 season.

Von Miller
Dallas Cowboys
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