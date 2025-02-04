Von Miller News: Bounces back in 2024

Miller recorded 17 tackles (13 solo), including 6.0 sacks, over 13 regular-season games in 2024.

Miller's playing time (13 regular-season contests, 268 defensive snaps) was nearly equal to what he logged in 2023 (12 games, 239 snaps). However, his output was significantly better -- after finishing without a sack last season, the veteran pass rusher tied for second on Buffalo in that category with 6.0 sacks this year. He did miss four games in October due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, but Miller was mostly healthy and typically logged around one-third of the Bills' defensive snaps when he was in the lineup. He has three seasons remaining on the six-year deal he signed with Buffalo in 2022, and per Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, the eight-time Pro Bowler intends to play at least one more season. It's not a guarantee the Bills will bring him back however, as they can save over $17.4 million in cap space by cutting him after June 1.