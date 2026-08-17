Von Miller News: Expected to be ramped up for Week 1
Miller is not expected to practice with the Cowboys this week, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Miller signed with Dallas on Sunday after posting 26 total tackles (16 solo), including 9.0 sacks, over a career-high 17 regular season contests with the Commanders in 2025. The team is expected to slowly ramp up the linebacker's participation at practice, and the goal is to have Miller ready to go for Week 1 on the road against the Giants on Sept. 13.
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