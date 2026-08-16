Von Miller News: Expected to sign with Dallas
Miller is expected to sign with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Miller spent the 2025 regular season with the Commanders and recorded 9.0 sacks in 17 games while playing 36.9 percent of defensive snaps. He has 138.5 career regular-season sacks in 203 games. Once Miller's deal with Dallas becomes official, he likely will slide in as a rotational pass rusher for the Cowboys.
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