Von Miller News: Planning to play in 2026

Miller expects to sign with a team and play in 2026, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller remains a free agent ahead of what would be his 16th season in the NFL, but he stated that he is "for sure" playing for somebody this season. The 37-year-old has apparently attempted to lobby current Broncos head coach Sean Payton to bring Miller back to Denver this season, but nothing has materialized quite yet. Miller is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he played in all 17 regular-season contests with the Commanders, compiling 26 total tackles (16 solo), including 9.0 sacks, which were his highest amount in a single season since 2018.