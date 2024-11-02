Von Miller News: Should be active Sunday

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Miller will play against the Dolphins on Sunday following his four-game suspension, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Miller was reinstated from his suspension Monday, and now the team has confirmed the pass rusher will get right back into the mix. Miller typically doesn't play more than half the defensive snaps given his age and role in the defense, but he does have 3.0 sacks in four games this season.