Vonn Bell News: Loses starting spot in 2024

Bell recorded 55 total tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended, including one interception, over 17 games in 2024.

Bell opened the season as Cincinnati's top strong safety, logging 48 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, over the team's first 11 games. However, he struggled in coverage, allowing a 108.8 passer rating when targeted, and the Bengals' defensive allowed an average of 26.9 points per game through Week 11. As a result, he was benched in favor of Jordan Battle following the team's Week 12 bye. After Battle took over as the starter, Bell recorded just seven total tackles over 80 defensive snaps. The veteran safety is now set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will likely sign a one-year prove-it deal following his benching in 2024.