Vonn Bell News: Records interception in win

Bell recorded six tackles (three solo) and one interception in the Bengals' win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Bell picked off Andy Dalton late in the first quarter and returned the ball 32 yards to the Carolina 16-yard line, setting up the offense in the red zone for an eventual Chase Brown touchdown catch to put Cincinnati up 7-0. The ninth-year veteran safety has 29 tackles (12 solo) and the lone interception through four contests, and has played all 258 defensive snaps.