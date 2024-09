Vonn Bell: Registers nine tackles Monday

Bell had nine tackles (four solo) in the Bengals' 38-33 loss to the Commanders on Monday.

Bell has played at least 57 defensive snaps in each of the first three games of the regular season, and his 23 tackles over that span is third-most on the Bengals behind Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson (33 each). Bell will look to stay busy against Andy Dalton and the Panthers in Week 4.