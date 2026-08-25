Wade Woodaz headshot

Wade Woodaz Injury: Expected back for Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Woodaz (thumb) is expected to be ready for the Texans' regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woodaz suffered a broken thumb last Thursday against the Raiders and underwent surgery Monday. The rookie linebacker should be ready for Week 1, but it's possible he plays with the thumb heavily taped or in some sort of cast. Woodaz is expected to act as Azeez Al-Shaair's top backup but could also see snaps alongside he and Henry To'oTo'o at linebacker while contributing on special teams.

Wade Woodaz
Houston Texans
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