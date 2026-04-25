Wade Woodaz News: Lands in Houston

The Texans selected Woodaz in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

Woodaz was a versatile player at Clemson, serving as an inside and outside linebacker while also chipping in at the nickel corner position. He has sideline-to-sideline speed with a 4.56 40-yard dash at his pro day, and he was trustworthy in coverage as a senior. Still, Woodaz needs to develop more patience and a better ability to diagnose plays before he's ready to be a full-time starter. The 22-year-old should be an impressive special-teams asset until that time comes.