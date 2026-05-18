Walter Nolen headshot

Walter Nolen Injury: Will not participate in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 3:31pm

Nolen (knee) did not participate in the Cardinals' OTAs Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nolen's absence for the start of OTAs comes after the 22-year-old suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. The second-year starter still faces an unclear timetable for his return, but time will tell if Nolen is ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.

Walter Nolen
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Nolen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Nolen See More
Most Injured NFL Teams of 2025: Ranking Man-Games Missed
NFL
Most Injured NFL Teams of 2025: Ranking Man-Games Missed
Author Image
Christopher Boan
122 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
135 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
141 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
142 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
147 days ago