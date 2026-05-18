Walter Nolen Injury: Will not practice to begin OTAs
Nolen (knee) did not participate in the Cardinals' OTA on Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Nolen's absence for the start of OTAs comes after the 22-year-old suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. The second-year starter still faces an unclear timetable for his return, but time will tell if Nolen is ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.
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