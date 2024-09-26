Wan'Dale Robinson: Extremely busy in loss

Robinson secured 11 of 14 targets for 71 yards in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Robinson finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Malik Nabers (concussion) on the night, with all three figures also serving as season highs. The third-year pro's short-area role was as prominent as ever, although he was the intended target on a deep pass down the left sideline with 28 seconds remaining. Nabers should have a good chance of clearing concussion protocol in time for a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 6, but Robinson would be poised to see even more work in that contest should his teammate sit out.