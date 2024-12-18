Fantasy Football
Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury: Limited due to shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Robinson (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

This is a new injury for Robinson, who has drawn 20 targets over the last two games but caught only eight of them for 76 yards. The shifty wide receiver has two opportunities left to upgrade to full participation, which could help him avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Wan'Dale Robinson
New York Giants

