Wan'Dale Robinson headshot

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury: Limited with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Malik Nabers (concussion) and Darius Slayton (groin) also were limited participants. Slayton drew 11 targets in back-to-back games with Nabers absent the past two games, while Robinson's role essentially stayed the same (he'd already been getting a ton of short targets). There's seemingly a chance all three will be available Sunday against the Eagles, depending on how things go at practice Thursday and Friday.

Wan'Dale Robinson
New York Giants
