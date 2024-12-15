Wan'Dale Robinson News: Another four catches Sunday
Robinson brought in four of nine targets for 38 yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Robinson finished a distant runner-up across the board in all three receiving categories to Malik Nabers. The reliable third-year pro eclipsed the 70-catch mark on the season (71) with Sunday's production, and he heads into a favorable Week 16 road matchup against the Falcons with at least four receptions in four of the last five contests.
