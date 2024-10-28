Wan'Dale Robinson News: Fills usual short-area role

Robinson secured all five targets for 30 yards in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Robinson finished second in receptions on the night for the Giants, but that led to modest yardage in the receiver's typical short-area role. Robinson has at least five receptions in six straight games, but the fact he's exceeded 50 receiving yards just twice in that span underscores his fantasy viability is largely limited to full-PPR formats.