Wan'Dale Robinson headshot

Wan'Dale Robinson News: Joining Titans WR corps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:17am

Robinson is slated to sign with the Titans, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Robinson, who figures to be past rib issue he dealt with late last season by the time OTAs roll around, is thus slated to reunite with Tennessee offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who worked with the wideout in New York. In his new locale, Robinson will serve as a key passing target for 2025 top overall pick Cam Ward, on the heels of a season in which he put up a 92-1,014-4 line on 140 targets in 16 contests with the Giants. Steady volume should be on tap for the 2022 second-rounder in 2026, with Robinson's fantasy ceiling linked to Ward's development in his second year as a pro. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Robinson's pact with the Titans is a four-year $78 million deal, with $38M guaranteed.

Wan'Dale Robinson
Tennessee Titans
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wan'Dale Robinson See More
