Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Robinson (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson was limited in practice Wednesday, but he's now ready to rock for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons. The third-year pro has drawn 20 targets in his last two appearances, but only logged eight catches for 76 yards on those opportunities. He may benefit from the return of Drew Lock, who was a full participant Thursday, to the starting lineup.

