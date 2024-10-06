Wan'Dale Robinson News: Similar usage in Nabers' absence

Robinson caught six of nine targets for 36 yards and a touchdown while adding a four-yard rush in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

Robinson tied the game at a touchdown apiece with a seven-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. This was the fourth consecutive game with more than 60 receiving yards or a touchdown for Robinson, who has carved out a significant role in the Giants' offense out of the slot. Robinson's role wasn't significantly affected by the absence of sensational rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion), but Darius Slayton turned into the team's top pass catcher with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Robinson's Week 6 outlook against the Bengals is unlikely to be affected significantly by Nabers' availability or lack thereof.