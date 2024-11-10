Wan'Dale Robinson News: Tallies 51 yards

Robinson recorded five receptions on eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Robinson was a key part of the Giants' offense, commanding at least eight targets for the seventh time this season. The difference in Sunday's performance was his ability to make some big plays, as his 23-yard catch and run early in the fourth quarter was only his second reception of at least 20 yards on the campaign. Robinson should remain involved moving forward, though his upside will be limited due to his role in one of the least explosive offenses in the league.