Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson News: Ties season high with 71 yards, TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Robinson caught five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-33 win over the Colts.

Robinson gave the Giants a 21-6 lead with a five-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, while nearly half his yardage came on a 35-yard catch in the fourth. The shifty wideout tied his season high in receiving yards, and the touchdown was his first since Week 5. Robinson will look to finish the season on a high note in Week 18 against an Eagles defense that may not play all of its starters.

Wan'Dale Robinson
New York Giants

