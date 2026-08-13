Wan'Dale Robinson News: Two catches in team debut

Robinson brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

On a night when 10 different Titans players recorded at least one catch, Robinson shared the team lead in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards. The veteran offseason addition opened the contest with the rest of the first-team offense, getting his first opportunity to build rapport with Cam Ward in a game setting. Robinson is expected to be one of Ward's most trusted targets during the wideout's debut campaign in Tennessee, and Thursday offered an abbreviated glimpse of what can likely be expected from the duo during the regular season.