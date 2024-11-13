Fantasy Football
Wanya Morris Injury: Aggravates injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Head coach Andy Reid stated Wednesday that Morris aggravated a bone bruise in his right knee during Sunday's win against the Broncos, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Morris has dealt with this injury throughout the season but has yet to miss a game due to it. It's unclear how in danger he is of missing Sunday's game against the Bills, but more clarity should be available when the team releases its first injury report this week.

Wanya Morris
Kansas City Chiefs
