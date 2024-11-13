Wanya Morris Injury: Aggravates injury
Head coach Andy Reid stated Wednesday that Morris aggravated a bone bruise in his right knee during Sunday's win against the Broncos, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Morris has dealt with this injury throughout the season but has yet to miss a game due to it. It's unclear how in danger he is of missing Sunday's game against the Bills, but more clarity should be available when the team releases its first injury report this week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now