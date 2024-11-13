Wanya Morris News: Full go for Wednesday
Morris (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Morris aggravated a bone bruise in his right knee in Sunday's win over the Broncos; however, Wednesday's full practice suggests that he's already moved past the issue. With the second-year pro back at full health, he's expected to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside in Kansas City's Week 11 matchup against the Bills.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now