Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Wanya Morris headshot

Wanya Morris News: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Morris (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Morris aggravated a bone bruise in his right knee in Sunday's win over the Broncos; however, Wednesday's full practice suggests that he's already moved past the issue. With the second-year pro back at full health, he's expected to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside in Kansas City's Week 11 matchup against the Bills.

Wanya Morris
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now