Wes Schweitzer Injury: Gets okay to practice again
The Jets designated Schweitzer (hand) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Schweitzer has missed the entire season so far as he has dealt with a lingering hand injury, but it now seems he could be on track to return soon. The Jets will have 21 days to officially activate him before they'd have to put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the year.
