Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wes Schweitzer headshot

Wes Schweitzer Injury: Likely to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:51pm

Schweitzer (hand) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Schweitzer was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full all throughout the week, suggesting that he's now recovered from his hand injury. The San Jose State product must still be activated to the Jets' active roster in order to suit up in Week 14. If he's activated, he'll likely serve as one of the Jets' top backup offensive linemen.

Wes Schweitzer
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now