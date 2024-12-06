Wes Schweitzer Injury: Likely to return Sunday
Schweitzer (hand) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Schweitzer was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full all throughout the week, suggesting that he's now recovered from his hand injury. The San Jose State product must still be activated to the Jets' active roster in order to suit up in Week 14. If he's activated, he'll likely serve as one of the Jets' top backup offensive linemen.
