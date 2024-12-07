Fantasy Football
Wes Schweitzer headshot

Wes Schweitzer News: Activated, set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

The Jets activated Schweitzer (hand) off injured reserve Saturday.

This move was expected, as Schweitzer practiced all week and didn't have an injury designation heading into the weekend. The veteran offensive lineman is thus set to suit up in Sunday's Week 14 game against Miami after sitting out the entire campaign to this point due to a hand injury. Schweitzer, who will be a free agent after this season, will likely serve in a rotational role upon his return.

Wes Schweitzer
New York Jets
