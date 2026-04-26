Wesley Grimes News: Signs with San Francisco

The 49ers signed Grimes as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Grimes played two years at Wake Forest before transferring to North Carolina State for his final two collegiate seasons. The wide receiver caught 29 receptions for 430 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns over 12 games during the 2025 season. Grimes is in for a tough training camp as he attempts to climb up the 49ers depth chart, currently topped by offseason addition Mike Evans.