Wesley Williams News: Selected by Jaguars

The Jaguars selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

Williams was a good three-year starter at Duke, but it's a tough sell to imagine Williams as an NFL starter. He's undersized for a defensive tackle (6-foot-4, 256 pounds) yet lacks the athleticism or length to project as a starting defensive end. Williams' 4.89-second 40 and 31 and 7/8-inch arms seem to leave him with a backup projection, especially given that his production at Duke was only decent.