Wil Lutz News: Continues perfect streak

Lutz made all four of his field-goal attempts while also converting all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

Lutz connected on field goals from 32, 38, 46 and 52 yards out Thursday in what was ultimately a blowout win over New Orleans. The veteran kicker was responsible for 15 of the Broncos 33 points in the contest, and has now made all but one kick this season. Lutz boasts an impressive 94 percent field-goal percentage through seven games, ranking him as one of the league's top kickers. The 30-year-old could see several opportunities in scoring range in their next matchup when Denver squares off against Carolina's vulnerable defense in Week 8.