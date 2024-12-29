Wil Lutz News: Hits lone field-goal attempt

Lutz made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point tries during the Broncos' 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Lutz opened the scoring Saturday with a 30-yard field goal early in the first quarter to give the Broncos the early lead. The veteran kicker has been perfect over his last six games and has missed just three field-goal attempts for the season. Lutz will need to be on form in Cincinnati's must-win game against Kansas City in Week 18.